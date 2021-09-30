Sheffield United: Updates from Slavisa Jokanovic's pre-match press conference ahead of Bournemouth clash

At the moment we have chosen how we want to play, they need to trust and work hard and wait for the moment when I need them, and they must be ready for this moment. It is my decision who I choose, I tried to make some movement and find a way to come back in the game so I made the decision to use some players. I thought about McBurnie and Rhian but I took a different option, but I could use them in games ahead of us. I am not coaching only 11 players. The questions are normal but I must take my decision for games ahead of us, we will take what we believe is the best decision for the team.