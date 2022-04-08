Despite being forced to leave the pitch midway through his debut for Paul Heckingbottom’s side against Queens Park Rangers in midweek, Uremovic could make his second appearance since arriving from Rubin Kazan when Scott Parker’s team visit Bramall Lane tomorrow.

After telling The Star the centre-half suffered a bad bout of cramp during Tuesday night’s victory, Heckingbottom was asked to clarify if Uremovic is ready to face the visitors from Dorset having initially skirted over the question.

“Yes,” he said. “Filip should be okay.”

United’s medical staff appeared to be examining Uremovic’s knee before he walked off the pitch midway through the second-half. Capped six times by his country at senior level, the 25-year-old’s availability represents a major boost as Heckingbottom’s men, sixth in the Championship table with seven matches remaining, prepare to face opponents ranked second and seemingly destined for automatic promotion.

However, the news about Uremovic has been tempered by Heckingbottom’s admission that United’s captain and leading goalscorer Billy Sharp is again set to miss out due to a hamstring problem. Sharp was diagnosed with the damage following last month’s win over Barnsley and has not featured since.

“Billy has been training,” Heckingbottom said. “But he’s not been training with us. We’ll see how he goes. We’ll take another look at him but we want him to be ready and able to contribute as we know he can. There’s a fair few games left yet.”

Croatia's Filip Uremovic made his Sheffield United debut on Tuesday night against QPR: Andrew Yates / Sportimage