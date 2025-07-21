Sheffield United have unveiled their new home kit for the 2025/26 Championship season.

The new Sheffield United kit has been launched, with a nod to the city’s industrial heritage.

The club’s theme for the launch is ‘Always United’ and the inspiration behind this is to show the bond between the city of Sheffield, the club and its supporters.

Historic roots in Sheffield United’s new kit

The new red and white striped kit was launched in the historic setting of Wortley Top Forge, a Scheduled Ancient Monument and depicts the proud history of Sheffield’s industrial roots from way back in the 17th century and it remains the UK's only surviving heavy wrought-iron forge.

The club’s website points to the sustainable manufacturing of the shirt, saying: “Whilst the kit is steeped in history, it also represents the club's ongoing commitment to sustainability. Produced by Errea using their innovative FUTURE fabric, the shirts are made from 100% recycled polyester.

“As with the 2025/26 third kit, its lifecycle has been carefully assessed, with significant emission savings achieved through responsible material sourcing, efficient manufacturing, and sustainable logistics.

“This forms part of Errea's broader commitment to reducing its carbon footprint per unit by 30% by 2023 - driving positive change for the environment alongside the game.

The Blades will debut this new home shirt for the first time competitively when they face Bristol City at Bramall Lane in the first game of the Championship season on 9 August.