Sheffield United U23 1 Burnley 3: Strong Blades side loses to Clarets as Bryan, Lundstram, Freeman and Lafferty enjoy run-outs

A strong Sheffield United U23 side, including Kieron Freeman and John Lundstram, went down 3-1 to Burnley in their Professional Development League clash at Stocksbridge this afternoon.

United also fielded Kean Bryan – who played just over an hour – Daniel Lafferty and Jake Eastwood for the clash against the Premier League side's youngsters, while Tyler Smith played 90 minutes after being recalled from his loan spell at Barrow AFC last week.

John Lundstram of Sheffield Utd in action against Burnley: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Burnley fielded Nick Pope, who travelled to the World Cup in Russia this summer with England, in goal as he steps up his recovery from a dislocated shoulder, and it was the 26-year-old who was forced to make the first save of the game, from Reece York’s close-range header.

Bryan, who has seen injury disrupt his start to life at Bramall Lane after joining in the summer from Manchester City, survived an injury scare when he collided with the fence around Stocksbridge's Bracken Moor stadium, and then curled a free-kick straight into Pope's hands.

But it was the visitors who drew first blood in the 18th minute, with a goal that went from ridiculous to sublime in a matter of seconds.

Smith was blatantly dragged to the ground by Burnley’s Josh Benson but referee Samuel Barrott was unmoved, and visiting skipper Dwight McNeil hammered an unstoppable effort into Eastwood's top-right corner.

Dan Agyei missed two good chances to extend his side’s lead, including one effort which hit the post from around a yard out, and seven minutes before half-time United were level when Stephen Mallon finished powerfully past Pope after Lundstram, Freeman, York and Lafferty had combined well.

The England goalkeeper had to be at his best to keep out York’s well-struck volley and his team eventually went into half-time leading, when Agyei scrambled home from a corner. This time, the striker really couldn’t miss.

The late blow seemed to rock United and they never fully recovered their grip on the game in the second half. Lafferty went closest when his powerful effort beat Pope, only for McNeil to head off the line, and Smith was denied a tap-in by a good last-ditch tackle by Ollie Younger from Freeman’s cross.

But the third goal duly came for Burnley, from a United corner. Freeman was robbed of the ball on the halfway line, leaving Agyei to race clear and finish past Eastwood to seal the points.