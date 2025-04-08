Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sheffield United star enjoyed an outstanding period of form through March.

Tyrese Campbell has vowed to ‘put things right’ from Saturday’s defeat at Oxford United after being crowned PFA Championship Player of the Month for March.

Campbell claimed the award off the back of an excellent month in which the striker bagged four goals in five games, helping United come through March with four wins and a draw to briefly go top of the Championship. The 25-year-old was also the match-winner on two occasions, against QPR and Preston.

Blades frontman Campbell was one of six nominees alongside Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz, Luton Town’s Jordan Clark, Burnley’s Josh Brownhill, Derby County’s Marcus Harness and Victor Torp of Coventry City. And the PFA confirmed their winner, which was decided by public vote, on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after the winner was confirmed, Campbell announced the victory on his Instagram story but focus was clearly on getting his side’s promotion push back on track following Saturday’s surprise defeat. Alongside the post, he wrote: “Thank you to everyone who voted! Time to put things right tonight”.

Campbell also got plenty of congratulations from those around him, with Sheffield United’s official X page writing ‘Congratulations, Tye’, while Rhian Brewster posted on Instagram, writing ‘My boy’.

Sheffield United to ‘put things right’ vs Millwall

United have had little time to dwell on Saturday’s defeat at the Kassam Stadium, with a full round of midweek Championship action taking place this evening. The Blades return to Bramall Lane and host a Millwall side who have fallen away from serious play-off contention in recent weeks.

Chris Wilder’s side dropped into second over the weekend with Burnley beating Coventry City 2-1. But they remain a point clear of Leeds with automatic promotion still firmly in their own hands going into the final six games.

Campbell will no doubt have a huge role to play in any success, having made the No.9 spot his own amid competition from Kieffer Moore and £10million January signing Tom Cannon. Fitness was an issue earlier this campaign but careful management by Wilder has ensured the free agent arrival peaks at the perfect time.

“I think Sheffield United have pulled off a really smart piece of business getting Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer,” EFL pundit Don Goodman told Football League World recently. “And in order to do that, Chris Wilder has really managed his minutes well.

“I’m looking at his numbers, he’s got the most goals he’s ever scored now, which is 10 in the league. Only started 16 games, but been involved in 27, and I think that shows you that Chris Wilder knows that he’s got a little gem, and he’s choosing to really manage his physical output. And he’s reaping the benefits of that.

“Tyrese has always had talent, always had the ability, it was just a case of trying to keep him fit for an extended period of time. So it was a gamble that was really worth taking, to be honest, they couldn’t really lose, even if he hadn’t done as well they weren’t going to lose.”