Sheffield United: "Two very good teams went toe-to-toe and slugged it out" says Steve McClaren as his QPR side lose 1-0 at Bramall Lane

Steve McClaren, the QPR manager, says 'two very good teams went toe-to-toe and really slugged it out' this afternoon as his side lost 1-0 to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

David McGoldrick's tenth goal of the season was enough for United to take all three points and move up into the automatic promotion places, and end QPR's six-game unbeaten run in the process.

But McClaren insisted he was proud of his team, despite the result.

He said: "I thought you saw two very good teams go toe-to-toe and really slug it out. There wasn't a great deal in the game and both defences did well to restrict chances so it was always going to be a one-goal game.

"We're disappointed to concede because I think it was from their only shot on target in the whole game so I thought our shape and the way we defended without the ball was very good.

"We tried to create opportunities and we had chances without actually going on goal.

"Our final ball today was not of the quality that it has been, so therefore you lose games.

"It is the first one in seven games, but it's the Championship so we'll dust ourselves down and go again at Preston next week."