Sheffield United: Two new players set to arrive as Chris Wilder explains the reasoning behind his decision to sell Lee Evans

Chris Wilder has revealed a number of factors influenced his decision to sanction Lee Evans' departure, including the player's apparent desire to leave and the imminent arrival of two new loan signings.

Despite seeing a deadline day move to Wigan Athletic collapse, the Sheffield United midfielder last night joined Paul Cook's side on a temporary basis ahead of a permanent switch in January.

Wilder, speaking ahead of today's visit to Queens Park Rangers, insisted it was "my decision and my decision alone" to part company with Evans after assessing the make-up of Bramall Lane's first team squad.

One of those, the United manager confirmed, was the progress of talks with several of the targets he has identified in tandem with assistant Alan Knill and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell.

"We're close to getting a couple of things across the line," Wilder said. "Unfortunately, we missed the deadline for this game (QPR) but hopefully one stroke new faces will be in by Monday for Tuesday's home match (against Hull City) and if not, definitely for the one after that.

"I think people will see, when we get these things done, why we've done what we've done. We're looking at lads who, taking the make-up and chemistry of the squad into account, we feel will improve us in areas where we need to improve. It's all part of a process, that's the view we took. If I feel a deal is right for the club then I'll do it."

Evans, aged 24, only joined United in January and started the opening two matches of the present campaign. Acknowledging Paul Coutts' return from injury had also been taken into consideration when assessing Wigan's offer, Wilder admitted he also suspected the Wales international was keen on holding talks with Paul Cook's side after spending the first half of last season in Greater Manchester.

"It came out of the blue, it wasn't planned on our part," Wilder said. "His agent came to me and said there might be interest so I spoke to Lee and he didn't shut it down. You can easily do that.

“I'm not chucking the lad under the bus and I genuinely wish him all the best but it's easy to say 'no' isn't it. He wasn't pushed out of the door or anything and so, if you hear otherwise, it's b******s."

"I was my decision and my decision alone," he added. "I took a view and spoke to the board. We've made a profit on Lee and I was also looking at the other things I believed we could do and were close to doing.

"Another thing was looking at Couttsy and seeing how well he's come back. Everyone behind the scenes has seen how well he is doing."

United, who Wilder conceded made an approach for QPR's Luke Freeman before the window for permanent deals closed on Thursday, are expected to draft-in two midfielders and a centre-forward before the end of the month.

"We're still looking at attack," Wilder said. "We've had a few players pushed in our direction but they're not quite what we're looking for. I won't be rushed. I want to do this right."