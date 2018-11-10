Sheffield United: Two more Blades matches chosen for tv coverage in December

Two of Sheffield United’s matches over the Christmas period have been chosen for tv coverage on Sky Sports.

The Blades’ Friday night clash at home against West Brom on 14 December will be broadcast, along with the visit of Derby County on Boxing Day (kick off 3pm).

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Kick off times for both matches are unchanged.

United are due to appear on tv for all of their next five fixtures, which include matches against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Leeds United, who are currently top of the Championship.

The away visits to Brentford on 27 November and Reading on 8 December will also be televised on Sky Sports.