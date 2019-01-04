Sheffield United: Two Blades matches moved for Sky Sports coverage 

Sky Sports have chosen two of Sheffield United's upcoming fixtures for broadcast, including the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blades’ match against their city rivals in March and their game against promotion rivals West Brom in February will both be shown live by the broadcaster and have had their kick-off times changed as a result.

Sky Sports have announced their latest fixtures. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Chris Wilder’s side will now play in a later kick off at 5.30pm when they travel to the Hawthorns to play West Brom on Saturday 23 February.

The match was previously scheduled to take place at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the biggest change comes for United’s short trip across the city to Hillsborough which has been moved to a 7.45pm kick off on Monday 4 March.

Both teams will be looking to end their stalemate against their fiercest opponents, having drawn their last two meetings 0-0.

The derby was originally due to be played on Saturday 2 March at 3pm.