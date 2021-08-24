All three have struggled for form in the opening weeks of the new season with the Blades yet to pick up a win in the Championship, having scored just once in four matches.

Fleck, who has won five caps for his country, was included in the Scotland squad for Euro 2020 but failed to make an appearance at the competition after testing positive for coronavirus at a pre-tournament training camp.

McBurnie received his last call-up in March, four months on from his most recent goal in competitive football.

Oli McBurnie's last Sheffield United goal came in December 2020 (photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Burke’s last involvement with the national team came in November 2020.

He has not scored for Sheffield United since their surprise defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford in January.

Former Blades striker and England under-21 international Che Adams has once again been called up to face Denmark, Moldova and Austria after switching his allegiance earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Rhys Norrington-Davies, who made his full league debut for Sheffield United against Huddersfield Town last weekend, has been called up to Robert Page’s Wales squad for next month’s friendly against Finland in Helsinki before World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia.

He will also link up with former Blades assistant boss Alan Knill, who has joined Page’s coaching staff.

Sander Berge has been called up by Norway for their qualifiers against Latvia, Gibraltar and Turkey.