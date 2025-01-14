Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two potential signings are being earmarked for Sheffield United, with updates on their futures.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are hoping to do some business in the winter transfer window this week.

Anis Ben Slimane joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from United, after initally joining them on a season-long loan. It's a potential top-up for Chris Wilder, who last week said he had hoped that some signings would be through the door by the time they play the Canaries this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been no arrivals yet, but they could soon come. It's the middle of the month, and some season-long loan signings are being recalled.

United are in the market for players across the pitch, and the rumours aren't stopping. Here's the latest transfer news from Bramall Lane.

Leicester City boss addresses Tom Cannon’s future

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistlerooy admits it's still a possibility that United-linked striker Tom Cannon remains at Stoke City.

The Foxes have until Wednesday to decide if they will recall Cannon from his loan, with United as well as Sunderland reportedly interested in taking him for the second part of the campaign. Cannon has scored nine goals in 22 games for the Potters who have struggled at the bottom end of the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s one on the list for us,” said the Man United legend to Leicestershire Live.

“We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. It’s still a possibility [he stays at Stoke]. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”

In addition to van Nistlerooy’s comments, Fraser Fletcher, a Football Correspondent for TEAMtalk said in a post on X that United will ramp up their efforts to sign Cannon this week. There are five clubs in total interested in a deal, but it appears United are at the front of the queue.

Alan Nixon, an EFL journalist for The Sun has added that he doesn't believe that United's move for Cannon means an end to their pursuit of Ben Brereton-Diaz. Cannon is seen as a striker target, and the Chile international is viewed as a left-winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothy Ouma is a reported target for Sheffield United. Other English clubs are chasing his signature. | Getty Images

Blades and Luton Town to do battle for midfielder

Luton are set to rival Sheffield United for the signature of midfielder Timothy Ouma. He’s a player that has been linked since September, and now things look to be heating up with the window open once again.

Swedish outlet Sport Bladet is reporting that United along with Luton are plotting a move for the versatile midfielder this month. The Swedish paper adds that he is not a part of their warm weather training camp in Spain.

Ouma has been linked with a move to Bramall Lane over the last few months by Sun journalist Alan Nixon, and the rumours aren't going away.

United want to strengthen their options in the centre of the park, and are expected to sign Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City. If Ouma is still an option should Choudhury join, then it will reportedly cost United £5m to sign him. There is also interest from the Premier League with Brentford keen on him too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Elfsborg get the asking price they have set for him, then it would represent one of the biggest fees they have received for a player. To date Ouma has nine caps for the Kenyan national team.

Ouma is a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who plays in the Swedish top-flight. He's been playing in Europe since July 2022, having joined from Nairobi City Stars. Elfsborg's league campaign came to an end in November with him getting a goal and assist in 24 matches.

They still have matches to play in the Europa League, and Blades fans could get a closer look at him this month. Elfsborg play Spurs in North London on January 30, but if there is genuine interest, you'd hope a transfer would be wrapped up by then.