Sheffield United man closing in on fresh start away from Bramall Lane as rival transfer switch agreed

Rhys Norrington-Davies is expected to travel to London this week to undergo a medical ahead of a Sheffield United exit. The Welsh international is set to see his tough time in South Yorkshire come to a temporary end, after the green light was given for him to join Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers on loan.

Norrington-Davies, 26, started the season in the Blades’ team but had a torrid opening day against Bristol City as the Blades were hammered 4-1. His substitution was ironically cheered by sections of the United fanbase that day and although he was on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Millwall, he is now set to move on.

Rangers fans are also having a tough time of it, after watching their side get hammered 7-1 by Coventry City at the weekend, but a spell at Loftus Road could be a welcome fresh start for Norrington-Davies afrer his career was derailed by two serious hamstring injuries in recent years.

The first wrecked his dream of appearing at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 and the second, after months of rehab work, pushed him back even further. His United contract runs until 2027.

Asked about Norrington-Davies’ future after the defeat to Millwall saw him also booed by a growing section of Blades fans, boss Ruben Selles said: “I would prefer to talk about the game today, rather than all that speculation about what can happen or not.

“I think we need to confront the reality as it is. And then we will have time, during the week, to speak about ins or outs in the transfer window.”

Norrington-Davies, we understand, was informed that he could leave earlier in the transfer window once United had secured some much-needed defensive reinforcements, with Ben Godfrey arriving from Atalanta on loan last week and followed by young Malmo centre-half Nils Zatterstrom.

United are closing in on the capture of Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga to complement their existing options, with a fee in the region of £7m mooted to The Star by sources over the weekend. Tanganga missed his side’s victory at Bramall Lane at the weekend, although boss Alex Neil stressed that wasn’t at the request of the defender who, he said, was keen to play.

Selles remained tight-lipped about the Tanganga situation, adding: “Fmy perspective, I will not try to take the attention away from the game, and from the players and the players that are working right now.

“Obviously things have been going on in and around us. But it is what it is and the club will make an announcement when we need to announce anything. Hopefully it will be done in the next days.”

The hope at United is that Tanganga can travel with the Blades for their next Championship commitment, away at joint-leaders Middlesbrough this weekend. The Blades, who have lost all four of their games so far under Selles, sit rock bottom at the other end of the table with frustration growing around Bramall Lane.