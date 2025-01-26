Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This evening’s Sheffield United transfer headlines.

QPR manager Marti Cifuentes refused to be drawn on speculation linking Jimmy Dunne with a move to Sheffield United.

Football League World reported on Thursday that the Blades hold an interest in signing Dunne. Dunne's contract is up at the end of the season, and as of mid-December, he hadn't yet held talks with the Hoops about extending his stay at Loftus Road.

QPR triggered a clause in his contract last summer which kept him in West London for another season, but they could soon be faced with a decision on him. The January transfer window shuts on Monday, February 3, and they risk losing him for nothing, should they be unable to reach an agreement over an extension.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the centre-back, he has continued to feature in the managers plans. Dunne played at right-back in QPR's 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. In the aftermath of the defeat, the Ireland defender’s future was a question in the post-match press conference.

“I don’t have anything from the club perspective about it," said Cifuentes to sister paper London World.

“Jimmy for me, is a very important player. I know that he loves to be at QPR and loves the club, and we love him.

“We’ll see what happens, but he is a very important player for us.”

United’s defensive options

Dunne is capable of playing as a centre-back and also a right-back. United are hoping to seal the signing of Jonjoe Kenny from Hertha Berlin over the next week and a bit, with the right-sided defender left out of their game against Hamburg.

Alfie Gilchrist who is on loan from Chelsea is also capable of filling in both positions. Femi Siriki is also coming through but he suffered a tight calf after coming on at half-time of Tuesday night’s win at Swansea City. Harry Souttar was meant to be with United for the entire season, but an Achilles injury saw him return to Leicester City. Chris Wilder though would have several options to call upon though if they were able to sign Kenny.

It could be a case of one or the other in regards to Dunne and Kenny. The QPR man has mainly played as a right-back this term with some success, scoring three goals and getting an assist from that position. In his role as centre-back, he's managed to get only one clean sheet.

Tommy Doyle update

Wolves midfielder Tommy Doyle unfortunately won't be making a return to Bramall Lane this month. As first reported by The Star, United moved on from Doyle as there was an uncertainty over whether he would be staying at Molineux or not.

Since the arrival of Vitor Pereira, Doyle has fallen down the pecking order with Andre and Joao Gomes preferred. Former club captain Mario Lemina has been linked with a move away however and Boubacar Traore is still working his way back to full fitness.

Alan Nixon has since provided an update on Patreon which states Wolves' desire to keep him in the West Midlands. They want to keep him and see him playing a role in their quest for survival and won’t entertain any loan or transfer offers.

Doyle had a loan spell at United during the 2022/23 season, playing 33 times in their promotion winning campaign. He earned a move to Wolves in 2023 and last summer his move was made permanent for a reported fee of £4.3m.

United have since moved on from Doyle to Hamza Choudhury, who looks to be their next signing following the arrivals of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Cannon. Choudhury’s move to Yorkshire should be confirmed in the coming days.