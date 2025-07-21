Sheffield United have been linked with a loan move for a midfielder from the Portuguese top-flight.

The Blades understood to be closing in on a transfer for Djibril Soumare, which would be made permanent if Ruben Selles’ side secure promotion back to the Premier League.

But who is the Senegal Under-21 international linked with a move to Bramall Lane?

Soumare’s career so far

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder was a youth product for Senegalese side Sahel Atlantic FC, where he caught the eye of Portuguese side Braga. He joined Braga U-19s on loan in the 2021/22 season and progressed up the ranks from there.

In June 2022, he permanently joined Braga in the Primeira Liga on a four-year contract but was assigned to their B-team. The next year, Soumare was promoted to the senior side, where he made his debut in the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese cup competition) in a 2-0 win over Rebordosa in October 2023.

Braga went on to win the competition in January 2024, and Soumare was part of the squad as he lifted the maiden trophy of his senior career.

Last season Soumare’s contract was extended, and he was loaned out to Nacional to gain more top-flight experience, where he made 23 appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

What Soumare can add to the Blades squad

The Braga youth product stands at 6’1 and could add a presence in the Sheffield United midfield after Vinicius Souza left the club to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Soumare has top-flight experience, which can help Selles’ side, who are pushing for a return to the Premier League. And at only 22 years old, he has a lot of room to improve, so if he is successful at S2, then it would be beneficial for all parties if his move became a permanent one, rather than United developing a player for the benefit of another club.

Soumare has represented the country of his birth, Senegal, at U23 level four times after first being called up in 2022 for a round of qualification matches for the 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations.