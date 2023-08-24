Sheffield United could come up against one of their former transfer targets later in the season after he began training with one of their Premier League rivals. Defender Axel Tuanzebe is a free agent after leaving Manchester United at the expiry of his contract earlier this summer.

The defender is looking to resurrect a career that has been badly disrupted by injuries in recent seasons, after a loan spell at Stoke City last campaign saw him make just five appearances. Reports earlier in the summer claimed that the 25-year-old was undergoing a medical at the Blades and although boss Paul Heckingbottom poured cold water on suggestions that a deal was that advanced, he did admit that Tuanzebe was a player United’s recruitment team have looked at this summer as they look to assemble a squad capable of competing at Premier League level.

The Daily Mirror reported that Tuanzebe has undergone a vigorous fitness programme at the St. George's Park complex in recent weeks and was invited to train with Luton Town after reporting no after-effects. Rob Edwards has signed 11 players this summer following promotion from the Championship and admitted recently that he could add more ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Asked about the chances of any further incomings, Edwards said: “We’re hoping so. We’re really pleased with what we’ve been able to do so far, we’ve brought in 10 new players and been able to keep that core that have done so well for the club.