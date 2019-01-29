Sheffield United: Transfer target has his heart set on Bramall Lane

Scott Hogan has told Sheffield United that Bramall Lane is his preferred destination after being informed he is free to leave Aston Villa before Thursday's transfer deadline.

As The Star reported earlier this week, Chris Wilder resurrected his interest in the Republic of Ireland international after learning officials at Villa Park were prepared to let him depart on loan until the end of the season.

Although a number of United's Championship rivals have also expressed a desire to sign Hogan, Wilder and his staff hope Hogan's determination to push through a move to South Yorkshire will help swing the race for the 26-year-old in their favour.

Bristol City, who are monitoring Leon Clarke's situation at United, are believed to feature among Hogan's list of suitors.

Despite the player's interest in joining Wilder's squad, Villa's hierarchy will ultimately decide where his future lies after assessing the various proposals they are understood to have received.

Hogan, previously of Rochdale and Stocksbridge Park Steels, moved to the Midlands from Brentford two years ago for a potential fee of £12m.

United enquired about his availability last summer but, much to Hogan's dismay, then manager Steve Bruce refused to do business.

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

However, after making only six appearances in the league this term, Bruce's successor Dean Smith and new chief executive Christian Purslow have decided to cut their losses providing a suitable proposition emerges.

Nathan Thomas has joined Carlisle on loan until the end of the campaign after being recalled from his loan spell at Notts County.

Steven Pressley, the Carlisle manager, said: "“We’re really pleased to get him on board. Also with the way we play, speed’s a major factor in that. When you recruit you’ve got to recruit players that suit the way you play."