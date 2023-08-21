Sheffield United transfer target Carney Chukwuemeka is facing an anxious wait to discover the extent of a knee injury that could affect any plans to bring him to Bramall Lane for the season. The 19-year-old scored for Chelsea against West Ham yesterday before limping off later in the Hammers’ 3-1 win at the London Stadium.

The England youngster’s excellent finish, after cutting inside Tomas Soucek, drew Chelsea level after Nayef Aguerd had put the Hammers ahead but he was replaced just before the break after appearing to damage his knee. Chelsea were concerned that Chukwuemeka was unable to leave the pitch unaided before going on to lose to 10-men West Ham, after Aguerd was sent off for a second booking.

“We need to assess him tomorrow,” said Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino on Sunday. “There will be an assessment tomorrow with the doctor. We hope it’s not a big issue, but we need to wait.”

Although the new Chelsea boss rates Chukwuemeka highly, the presence of £105m signing Enzo Fernandez in midfield - and the arrival of Moisés Caicedo in an £115m deal from Brighton - could limit his opportunities to get back into the Blues midfield after his injury recovery and a loan move could be sanctioned.

An £18m signing from Aston Villa, Chukwuemeka was named on a list of Europe’s most talented youngsters earlier this summer, alongside the likes of Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Alejandro Garnacho. United have been keen on a loan return for Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle all summer and their two domestic loan slots remain open, with boss Paul Heckingbottom resigned to the fact that decisions may not be made by top clubs on their star youngsters leaving until later in the transfer window.