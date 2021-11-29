Sheffield United transfer rumours - West Ham could make January move for Blades loanee, QPR striker keen to stick with Sheffield Wednesday loan

West Ham are preparing a bid to sign a Liverpool defender, currently on loan at Sheffield United, in the winter window while a QPR winger is keen to continue with his loan at Sheffield Wednesday despite struggling for regular game time.
Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Swansea City are keen on a loan deal for an Arsenal prospect while Swansea City, Blackpool and Barnsley will offer themselves to Manchester City as alternative destinations for one of their young stars who is currently in Germany.
Hearts are doing their best to tie down their Scotland international defender on a new contract, he will be free to talk to clubs as of December 1 and is reportedly wanted by several Championship clubs including Preston North End and Luton Town.
West Brom will make a former Hull City and Leeds United attacker available for transfer in January despite only signing him last summer while Newcastle United have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure the signature of the current Baggies number one.
Stoke City could be looking to boost their options between the sticks by snapping up a former Milwall and Bristol City keeper on free while Fulham are preparing to make an £18 million bid to sign a top talent from France’s Ligue 1.
Finally, Spanish giants Sevilla are though to be interested in Blackburn Rover’s top goalscorer but they will have to compete with Southampton to get a deal done.
Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours: