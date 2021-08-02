Sheffield United transfer rumours: Watford plot raid for Blades ace, West Ham named huge favourites to sign £30m-rated star
Sheffield United's pre-season campaign continued last week, when they stormed their way to a confident 4-0 away win against Doncaster Rovers.
Goals from Oliver Burke, Luke Freeman and a brace from Lys Mousett saw the Blades pick up a morale-boosting victory, and while there next friendly against Norwich City was cancelled due to a small number of Covid-19 cases in the Canaries camp, United will be confident of getting their season off to a strong start against Birmingham City this weekend.
Speaking after the game, opposition manager Richie Wellens gave his verdict on Slavisa Jokanovic's side, and said: “For Newcastle (their previous friendly) we planned, we knew how they were going to play because they’ve had the same manager for a long time and we know the system they’re going to play and the players.
“We knew the [Blades] players, but because they’ve got a new manager it was difficult. We tried to get a bit of feedback on the system. The new manager has got a reputation for good football at Fulham. We knew they’d change but we just didn’t know what.
“Therefore we didn’t work on the opposition and we just tried to focus on ourselves. I think that told in our performance.”
United's opposition this weekend, Birmingham, were battered 4-0 by local rivals West Brom last weekend - a result which followed a shock loss to League Two side Northampton Town, and a 1-1 draw with AFC Barrow.
