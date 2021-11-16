The young man burst onto the scene in the Premier League last season, scoring on his full debut away at Everton – and, in the process, attracting the interest of then-Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton had a bid for Jebbison rebuffed in the summer, before Ancelotti moved to Madrid – and has reportedly taken the interest in Jebbison with him.

Reports in Spain suggest that Real are keeping tabs on Jebbison out on loan at Burton Albion, after the England youth international was sent to the Pirelli Stadium to further accelerate his development.

Jebbison has formerly been reported to be the subject of interest from Real’s big rivals Barcelona, with Everton – as The Star revealed earlier this year – also keeping a close eye on Jebbison’s progress at Burton ahead of a possible second bid this summer.

United felt comfortable rejecting Everton’s first advance in the summer, mindful of not repeating the same mistake they made with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

But the pressure to sell their crown jewels will intensify if United fail to regain Premier League status at the first attempt. If United are still playing Championship football next season, the parachute payments they receive from the top-flight will reduce and players may have to leave to balance the books.