Sheffield United boss, Paul Heckingbottom, has revealed that he could be forced to wait until the end of the transfer window before making signings.

The Blades have suffered a number of postponements in recent weeks, complicating their recruitment plans.

Heckingbottom has admitted he “can not afford” to let anyone leave until the “picture becomes clearer".

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Luton close to securing Newcastle talent Luton Town are reportedly close to signing Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson on loan. The Hatters have been heavily linked with the midfielder since the summer. (NewcastleWorld) Photo: George Wood

2. Dortmund join race for Manchester United starlet Borussia Dortmund have joined Derby County in the race to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United. The 19-year-old has made one appearance in the Champions League this season. (Football League World) Photo: Clive Brunskill

3. Middlesbrough join race for Burnley defender Middlesbrough are battling Sunderland and Hull City for Burnley defender Anthony Glennon. The 22-year-old is currently on loan with Barrow. (Football Insider) Photo: Cameron Smith

4. Coventry star linked with Bolton Wanderers Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley has been linked with three League One clubs - Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town. The 24-year-old hasn't played a single league game so far this season. (CoventryLive) Photo: James Williamson - AMA