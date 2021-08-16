Sheffield United transfer rumours: £3.5m Blades man could join divisional rivals, Fulham line up double midfielder raid

The game saw the hosts dominate possessions for long stretches of the game, and both sides were wasteful in front of goal, managing just three shots on target between them over the course of the ninety minutes.

Speaking after the final whistle, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic urged his side be to more daring in their approach, and said: “In my life I take a lot of risks and sometimes I have paid a high cost and price for them. But I find, by doing that, it brings more benefits.

“We need to win the games and we need enough for three points. I didn’t feel any sensation that they (Swansea) could damage us but we didn’t do enough to them and put them under enough stress or pressure in the key areas of the pitch.

“We have people here who have experience of playing in League One and also the second tier. We also have people here who have experience of playing in the Premier League.

“But the Premier League, even though we know what we want to do, that is behind us now. That is history. It is in the past. Now it is ‘Welcome to the Championship.’ We need that mentality and I believe in my players, I believe that they have it.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Boro linked with Slovenia international Middlesbrough have been tipped to make a move for Sporting CP striker Andraz Sporar. The Slovenia international joined the Portuguese side after impressing in Slovakia, where he scored a stunning 44 goals in 53 league games. (Sport Witness) Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI Buy photo

2. Cherries still in hunt for Delap Bournemouth are said to still be pursuing a loan move for Manchester City's starlet striker Liam Delap. The 18-year-old, who is also of interest to Preston and Millwall, made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola's side last season. (BBC Sport) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

3. Bournemouth among favourites to sign Cahill Bournemouth have been named second favourites to sign free agent defender Gary Cahill, behind Southampton. The ex-Chelsea man as released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and a number of sides are said to be keen on snapping him up. (SkyBet) Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS Buy photo

4. Eagles join O'Brien hunt Crystal Palace could be set to challenge Leeds United for Huddersfield Town's £7m-rated midfielder Lewis O'Brien. The Eagles, who lost their opening game of the season 3-0 to Chelsea, have already beaten the Whites to signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. (Football League World) Photo: George Wood Buy photo