Sheffield United transfer rumours: £3.5m Blades man could join divisional rivals, Fulham line up double midfielder raid

The game saw the hosts dominate possessions for long stretches of the game, and both sides were wasteful in front of goal, managing just three shots on target between them over the course of the ninety minutes.
Speaking after the final whistle, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic urged his side be to more daring in their approach, and said: “In my life I take a lot of risks and sometimes I have paid a high cost and price for them. But I find, by doing that, it brings more benefits.
“We need to win the games and we need enough for three points. I didn’t feel any sensation that they (Swansea) could damage us but we didn’t do enough to them and put them under enough stress or pressure in the key areas of the pitch.
“We have people here who have experience of playing in League One and also the second tier. We also have people here who have experience of playing in the Premier League.
“But the Premier League, even though we know what we want to do, that is behind us now. That is history. It is in the past. Now it is ‘Welcome to the Championship.’ We need that mentality and I believe in my players, I believe that they have it.”
