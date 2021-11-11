The likes of John Egan, Robin Olsen and Rhian Brewster are all away with their international teams, meanwhile Slavisa Jokanovic will be tutoring his remaining players so they are as prepared as possible for their next Championship fixture against Coventry City.

Jokanovic will also be watching every single match involving one of his players over the international break.

This comes after Blades’ disappointing 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend that has left them in 18th place – only three points from the relegation zone.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Wolves to inflict transfer blow on Blues Wolves are considering recalling Dion Sanderson from his loan spell with Birmingham City in January. Bruno Lage's side will be without Willy Bolly and Romain Saiss during the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year. (Birmingham Mail)

2. Former PNE man set for huge promotion at Liverpool Former Preston football consultant and performance analyst Julian Ward is set to take up Michael Edwards' role following his upcoming departure from Liverpool. Edwards has been in charge of the Reds' transfers during a highly successful period. (Deepdale Digest)

3. Derby County express interest in Premier League duo Derby County are reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United's Phil Jones and Tottenham Hotspur's Jack Clarke to Pride Park. They face competition from a number of clubs for both players. (Derby Telegraph)

4. Agent wants Leeds United target to join Liverpool instead Fulham's Fabio Carvalho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs since rejecting a new deal at Craven Cottage, including Leeds United and Liverpool. His agent Jorge Mendes reportedly wants the youngster to join the latter. (Daily Mail)