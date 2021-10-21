Sheffield United were coming off the back of a narrow victory against Stoke City at the weekend and it had looked like they would take a point at Bramall Lane until Jake Cooper scored an injury-time winner for The Lions.

It is another step back for the Blades in their bid for promotion back to the Premier League as they remain on 15 points and now sit in 17th place in the Championship table.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have had a rather inconsistent start to the campaign and have now won only four of the 13 matches played (D3 L6).

They face their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at the Oakwell Stadium on Sunday and will be hoping to get their season back on track, with the Tykes currently struggling at the bottom of the league.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Pundit tips Newcastle United to sell ex-Swansea City and Nottingham Forest stars following takeover Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Newcastle United to sell on a host of players following their takeover. The former Aston Villa forward said: “Give it three, four transfer windows and 90 per cent of that squad will be gone. Lascelles is not a Premier League defender, Isaac Hayden is not a Premier League midfielder, Longstaff, Shelvey, Ritchie, Manquillo." (Football Insider) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Stoke City join race for Welsh starlet Stoke City have joined Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Wreham defender Daniel Davies. The 16-year-old currently plays for the Welsh side's youth team. (Stoke Sentinel) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United express interest in Barcelona midfielder Sheffield United have once again shown interest in Barcelona's Alex Collado after failing to complete a loan move for the midfielder over the summer. However the Blades face competition from a host of European clubs including Club Brugge, Real Betis and FC Copenhagen. (The 72) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales