Sheffield United transfer rumours: Manchester City defender wants to return to Blades, Blackburn Rovers midfielder set for injury return

Here are Tuesday's EFL Championship rumours:

1. Former Swan Sanches could return to England Newcastle United will battle with Italian giants AC Milan to sign Portugal attacker Renato Sanches, once of Swansea City, in January (calciomercato)

2. Romeo unlikely to join Portsmouth permanently Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has admitted it would be difficult for them to finance a permanent deal for in-form Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo as Sunderland and Ipswich Town show interest (The News - Portsmouth)

3. Mariappa moves Down Under Former Reading and Bristol City defender Adrian Mariappa, who has been a free agent since leaving the Robins in the summer, has signed for Australian A-League side Macarthur (BerkahireLive)

4. Carroll takes big wage drop to join Reading Former Newcastle United, West Ham and Liverpool forward Andy Carroll is earning £1000 a week after signing for Reading, a considerable drop from the £80,000 p/w he was on while at Anfield (The Athletic)