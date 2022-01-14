Sheffield United transfer rumours: Keeper "agrees personal terms" with Aston Villa, Derby boss Wayne Rooney confirms striker exit

Premier League clubs are eyeing up Championship talents as Aston Villa have “agreed personal terms” on a deal which will see them sign a Sheffield United loan player while Burnley are reportedly looking at a Cardiff City striker to replace Chris Wood after his £25 million move to Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough’s newest forward has revealed the part that teammate Eddie Nketiah played in his move to The Riverside and West Brom are preparing an audacious move to sign a rumoured Leeds United target.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney says a current Rams forward will leave the club this month when his deal expires while Luton Town gaffer Nathan Jones is open to letting some of his players go if the right deal can be struck.

Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are amongst three clubs who are reportedly plotting moves for a Birmingham City defender while Huddersfield Town are being linked with a deal for an Oxford United star.

A Peterborough United midfielder, currently out on loan, is reportedly being eyed up by Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen who see him as an ideal replacement for one of their own players who could be joining Blackburn Rovers.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Baggies prepare move for Muriqi West Brom could try to sign reported Leeds United target Vedat Muriqi from Lazio who are happy to let the player leave if their demands are met (InsideFutbol)

2. Baldock to leave Derby Wayne Rooney has confirmed that striker Sam Baldock will leave Derby when his short-term contract ends next week (BBC Sport)

3. Forest and Coventry could move for Pedersen Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are plotting moves to sign Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen this month while Premier League Burnley are also interested (Football Insider)

4. Burnley eye Cardiff striker as Wood replacement Burnley have identified Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore as a potential replacement for Chris Wood who left to join Newcastle United this week (The 72)