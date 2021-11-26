Sheffield United transfer rumours: Heckingbottom set to recall loanee, Birmingham City starlet signs pro contract amid Leeds and Newcastle interest

Sheffield United wasted little time in bringing Paul Heckingbottom back in as their new manager and he in turn has wasted little time making the decision to recall a player midway through his year long loan away from the club.

A host of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough and Preston North End, are chasing a highly rated Scotland international but his current club boss is doing everything he can to keep a hold of the defender.

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder looks set to let striker Uche Ikpeazu leave and one of his former clubs could be preparing a move for him.

Coventry City are preparing to lose a loan player who has impress this season as his parent club prepare to recall him while West Brom have given their manager the green light to get rid of a striker in January.

Napoli are keen to make their loan deal for a Fulham star permanent, a blow for Crystal Palace who were also monitoring the player, and a Birmingham City starlet has signed his first professional contract with the Blues amid interest from Premier League sides.

Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are though to be in competition for a Brighton midfielder while Cardiff City and Bristol City are showing interest in a key Rotherham United player – but the Millers don’t want to sell.

Here are Friday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Hall signs first pro contract Birmingham City prospect George Hall has signed his first professional contract with the club which may not have deterred interest from Newcastle United and Leeds United but does ensure the Blues would be due a significant transfer fee

2. Millers unlikely to sell Smith Only 'lunacy money' could possibly tempt Rotherham United into selling Michael Smith (who has been linked with moves to Cardiff City and Bristol City) in January, according to Millers boss Paul Warne (Yorkshire Post)

3. Serie A leaders keen to keep hold of Anguissa Napoli want to sign on-loan Fulham midfielder Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa in January which could put an end to Crystal Palace's hopes of landing the Cameroonian international (CalcioMercato)

4. Championship duo keen on Roberts Swansea City and Nottingham Forest are both monitoring Brighton youngster Haydon Roberts (The Athletic)