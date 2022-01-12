Sheffield United transfer rumours: Hearts' defender narrows destinations down to Blades plus Rangers or Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City leading race to sign Chelsea midfielder

A Scotland international defender, who has been one of the most talked about players of this window, has narrowed his long list of potential destinations down to just three including Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, a former Blades midfielder could be heading back to the Championship with Middlesbrough reportedly plotting a transfer swoop and Boro are also being linked with a last ditch bid to sign a current Celtic transfer target.

A Hull City forward looks like he is on his way out of the club and headed back to League 1 while Blackpool are set to offer one of their own players as a makeweight in a transfer bid for an Oxford United star.

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes a loan move could be the right decision for a first team player who is making his way back from surgery while Stoke City could be about to land a “forgotten man” from Chelsea.

Finally, Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for a League 1 midfielder who has scored 11 goals so far this season and a Swansea City player is close to finalising a loan move away from the Welsh side.

Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Potters are front runners to sign Baker Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea's "forgotten man" Lewis Baker and the midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month (Daily Mail) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Forest eye move for Twine Nottingham Forest are interested in MK Dons' attacking midfielder Scott Twine after the 22-year old's excellent season in League One so far (FLW) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Cullen set for Imps loan move Lincoln City have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City forward Liam Cullen on-loan for the remainder of the season (Football Insider) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Loan move a "good solution" for Kongolo Fulham manager Marco Silva has said a loan move for Terence Kongolo would be a ‘very good solution’ at this stage as the 27-year old continues to recover from knee surgery (The Athletic via FLW) Photo: Pool Photo Sales