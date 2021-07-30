Although the Blades say they have inserted a number of clauses into the deal. The 20-year-old has explained his move to Rochdale.

“I’ve been waiting for a couple of weeks for it to go through and now that it’s finally done, I can just go and kick on,” Graham said.

“The manager spoke to me about how he wants to play this season and about the players that are already here and the players that he wants to bring in and it sounded good to me [which is why I wanted to sign here].

“I need to go and play and prove myself, and after speaking to the manager I can do that here.”

1. Barnsley closing in on signing of 23-year-old striker Barnsley are reportedly close to completing a deal for Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka. The Belgian scored four goals in 21 appearances last season while on loan with Metz. (L’Equipe) Photo: DENIS CHARLET Buy photo

2. £5m man chooses Fulham over Middlesbrough Flamengo’s Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Fulham after the Cottagers offered £5 million for the striker. Muniz turned down Middlesbrough in favour of a move to the capital. (HITC) Photo: Wagner Meier Buy photo

3. Swansea City in three-horse race to sign French defender After being linked with Mathieu Peybernes last summer, Swansea City are reportedly interested in the Almeria defender again. However they face competition from Huesca and Real Zaragoza. (Marca) Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI Buy photo

4. Stoke City growing confident of landing Man City loanee Stoke City are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Liam Delap on loan this summer. The Potters are one of a number of clubs interested. (Football League World) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo