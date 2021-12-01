Sheffield United transfer rumours: Former Liverpool striker set for fresh chance under new Blades' boss, Manchester City reluctant to let Swansea City target leave

A former Liverpool striker was thought to be on his way out from Sheffield United next month but it appears new Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom could be set to give him a fresh chance at Bramall Lane.

Middlesbrough could be about to lose a member of their backroom staff who is expected to be named the new manager of League 2 side Hartlepool United today while a former Bristol City and Huddersfield Town striker, who has impressed for Swansea after a trial with Boro in the summer, has garnered interest from West Brom.

The Baggies are expected to be busy in January with manager Valerien Ismael having drawn up a list of targets while Preston could face competition from rivals Burnley in their pursuit of a League 1 target.

The future of a Blackburn Rovers striker has been one of the biggest ongoing stories of the past few months and it now looks like Leeds Unite could be set to beat the likes of Sevilla to his signature.

Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for a Tottenham Hotspur youngster while Wycombe Wanderer’s latest recruit has revealed he held trials with Bournemouth and Derby County last summer.

Swansea City are pursuing a loan move for a Manchester City midfielder but Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let the 19-year old leave and Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has refused to be drawn on the future of their on-loan Chelsea star.

Here are Wednesday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Castillo could stick with Birmingham Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has refused to be drawn on the future of Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo, who has struggled for game time at St Andrews, ahead of the January window (BirminghamLive)

2. McAtee potentially staying put despite loan interest A number of clubs, most notably Swansea City, are keen on a January loan move for Manchester City youngster James McAtee but recent comments from Pep Guardiola suggest the Spaniard may be keen to keep the midfielder who is on the fringes of the first team sqaud at the Etihad (Planet Swans)

3. Championship duo took a look at former Swan Former Swansea prospect Ali Al-Hamadi, who has recently signed for League 1 side Wycombe Wanderers, has revealed he had trials at Bournemouth and Derby County last summer (Wales Online)

4. Markanday is a wanted man Nottingham Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City are keen on Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dilan Markanday, who is out of contract in the summer (Sky Sports)