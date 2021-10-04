Sheffield United transfer rumours: Former Blades winger joins coaching staff at Championship rivals, Tottenham Hotspur preparing January bid for West Brom star

Premier League clubs are back sniffing around some of the league’s top players including Spurs and Everton who are reportedly preparing transfer swoops for players from West Brom and Stoke City.

The Potters are also said to be seating over the future of another of their players whose contract expires at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Scottish champions Rangers are understood to be keen on a deal for a Blackburn Rovers talent while Leeds United are aware of the £10m release clause in Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien’s contract.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is hoping to make progress in his bid to bring free agents to the Riverside while Swansea City manager Russel Martin has stated they have already began working to identify the right target to sign in January.

A former Birmingham City midfielder, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, has found himself a new club after months as a free agent while a former Sheffield United and Barnsley winger has made the move into coaching with Peterborough United.

Also in the news is West Brom star Alex Mowatt who believes he may have left Leeds United “too early “ when he signed for Barnsley in 2017 after seeing the job Marcelo Bielsa has done at Elland Road in recent years.

Here are Monday’s Championship transfer rumours:

1. Spurs want Johnstone in January Tottenham Hotspur will launch a bid to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window with the England international's contract expiring at he end of the season (Sunday Mirror)

2. Everton keen on Stoke's Souttar Everton are considering a move for Stoke City centre back Harry Souttar with the Australian international having impressed since establishing himself as a regular in the Potters defence (The Sun)

3. Tymon drawing interest as contract nears end The Potters are also sweating over the future of Josh Tymon with the left-back's contract expiring at the end of the season and other clubs are interested (Sun on Sunday)

4. Rangers eyeing Rothwell on pre-contract Scottish Champions Rangers are interested in move to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell on a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window (The Sun)