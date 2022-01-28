28th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United transfer rumours: Ex-Blades target joins Rangers, Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender

Sheffield United return to action tomorrow evening.

The Blades travel to Peterborough United tomorrow evening.

After claiming a 2-0 win over Luton Town last weekend, Sheffield United will be hoping to pick up another three points against the Championship strugglers.

A win for Paul Heckingbottom’s side could move them into the top half of the league.

Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours...

1. Everton eyeing Blackburn Rovers defender

Everton are reportedly hoping to sign Blackburn Rovers' Darragh Lenihan on a free in the summer. The Irishman's contract expires at the end of the season and is attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa and the Toffees. (TEAMtalk)

2. Ex-Middlesbrough ace to join Barcelona

Former Middlesbrough winger, Adama Traore, is in talks with Barcelona over a return to Spain and is expected to undergo a medical. Tottenham Hotspur previously had a £15 million bid rejected for the Wolves star. (The Athletic)

3. Ex-Preston boss to land new job

Former Preston North End manager, Frankie McAvoy, is reportedly set to become Hearts' new academy director. The Scot has been out of work since he departed Deepdale last month. (Edinburgh Evening News)

4. Spurs out of January race for Hull starlet

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly likely to wait until the summer to make a bid for Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter. Brentford and West Ham are two of a number of clubs that have also been linked with the 20-year-old. (The 72)

