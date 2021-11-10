On Sheffield United, Wilder said: "There has been a lot of talk about me absolutely wanting to run everything - it is complete nonsense," he said. "I just wanted to work with good people who had the same vision and ideas and ethics of how I see a club running.

"Steve, Kieran and Neil were all on the same page going forward. I think the reason I've been chosen is they like my work in my past, whether it's my personality or the way my team played. Obviously there is a reason they wanted me and vice-versa.”

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Stoke City CEO to join the Premier League Stoke City chief executive Tony Scholes is set to leave the club after 17 years to take up a new role with the Premier League. Scholes will leave in the new year. (BBC) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

2. Southampton or West Ham could land West Brom keeper on free West Brom are resigned to losing Sam Johnstone on a free next summer with Southampton and West Ham poised to make a move. The Championship club could reportedly be tempted by a £10 million offer in January but would rather wait until the season has concluded. (The 72) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

3. League Two side keen on permanent deal for Barnsley striker Walsall are interested in keeping Barnsley striker George Miller at the club on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in 13 games for the Saddlers. (The 72) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Middlesbrough set to recall defender Middlesbrough are set to recall Djed Spence from Nottingham Forest following Chris Wilder's appointment. The 21-year-old has been superb under Steve Cooper and his departure will be a massive blow for Forest. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales