Sheffield United will face Blackburn Rovers on Saturday following a disappointing run that has seen them pick up four points from their previous four Championship matches.

Blackburn, however, endured a dreadful defeat to Fulham at the weekend in which they conceded seven goals at home to the Cottagers.

Both sides will be looking to bounce back this weekend and the Blades could potentially move up to 13th place in the table if they are to come out victorious.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Ex-Middlesbrough star linked with a move to the North East Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli is reportedly interested in the vacant managerial post at Hartlepool United. Nigel Adkins and Neil Harris are also among the early favourites. (Football League World)

2. Manchester United keen on snatching Nottingham Forest target Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for youngster James McAtee from their rivals Manchester City. Nottingham Forest were keen on signing the 19-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)

3. Arsenal to trigger contract extension for Millwall loanee Arsenal are set to trigger an option to extend Daniel Ballard's contract, with the youngster currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Millwall. The 22-year-old won promotion to the Championship with Blackpool last season. (football.london)

4. Chelsea set sights on West Brom starlet Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for West Brom youngster Leonardo Cardoso in January. The 16-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract with the Baggies. (Football Insider)