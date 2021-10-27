The Blades boss told The Star: “I am not the kind of coach who will ask their players to drop deep and try and simply defend. If you want the kind of coach who does that, then that isn’t me. If we are winning 3-0, then I will always prefer to try and score the fourth goal and then the fifth. That is the kind of coach and person I am.”
Sheffield United beat Barnsley 3-2 in dramatic fashion at the weekend and currently sit 14th in the Championship table as they prepare to take on Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.
1. Everton ready to offer €24 million for Championship star
Everton are reportedly ready to fork out €24 million to secure Stoke City defender Harry Souttar in JAnuary. A host of Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the centre-back. (Fichajes)
2. Swansea City attacker to make January switch to League One
Swansea City's Morgan Whittaker is reportedly set to join Lincoln City in the League One transfer window. The 20-year-old was initially poised to join the club in the summer. (The 72)
3. Birmingham City set for January transfer blow
Birmingham City have been in touch with Charlotte FC as they look to extend Riley McGree's loan spell in England, however it is likely he will return to the MLS club in January as they want him with the club for pre-season. (Football League World)
4. Liverpool join race for Fulham starlet
Liverpool are reportedly set to join Leeds United in the race for Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old has three goals and one assist in five league appearances so far this season. (Football League World)
