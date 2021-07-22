The Gunners are said to be in the market for a new stopper, and have reportedly identified the Blades man as a target.

As things stand, however, Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to meet United’s valuation of the player, and the Bramall Lane outfit seem unwilling to budge on their asking price.

But according to former England international Trevor Sinclair, Arsenal could do better than Ramsdale, especially given the fact that the Gunners sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa for around £20 million last summer.

“Listen, I don’t get it,” Sinclair said of Martinez’s exit on Talksport. “We’ve said before, Emi Martinez going to Villa – why?

“He was playing superbly well for Arsenal. They’ve allowed their best ‘keeper to leave and now they are chasing their tail trying to get someone in to give competition for Leno.

“I just don’t understand how Arsenal is being run as a football club. For me, that Emi Martinez one should have never gone through. I know he wanted to play, but let those two goalkeepers play it out for the No.1 jersey and keep it honest.

“They’ve not done it and they’ve let him go and he has been superb at Villa.

“I think for Aaron Ramsdale, that will be a great move for him. It’s a huge club Arsenal and it is quite a big fee.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Championship transfer speculation below…

1. Boro close in on Crooks Middlesbrough are close to completing the signing of Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks, with Millers boss Paul Warne all but confirming the move. (Rotherham Advertiser) (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Buy photo

2. Forest knocked back in Flemming efforts Nottingham Forest have had three bids turned down by Fortuna Sittard for Zian Flemming. (Voetbal Primeur) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Buy photo

3. Sunderland want Gabriel Sunderland are the latest club to register an interest in Nottingham Forest defender Jordan Gabriel. Blackpool are also keen on re-signing their 20/21 loanee. (Football Insider) (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Buy photo

4. Walton set for Brighton exit Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton has been allowed to leave the club this summer. Luton Town have been linked with the stopper in the past. (The Athletic) (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) Photo: Steve Bardens Buy photo