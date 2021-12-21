Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades "very close" to signing defender, Watford and QPR chase Bournemouth icon

Sheffield United could be amongst the first clubs to get a deal done as they are apparently “very close” to completing a deal for non-league defender, beating Hull City and Cardiff City to the player’s signature.
Meanwhile, cold water has been poured on a number of rumours which have been doing the rounds lately as it now appears that Preston North End will not be letting a striker leave next month while Middlesbrough are unlikely to allow a defender to stay on loan at Nottingham Forest.
Huddersfield Town have been given a pre-January boost as it’s suggested that Leeds United are no longer pursuing a deal for one of their star players while a former Blackburn Rovers striker has urged a current Ewood Park favourite to remain with the club.
A Nottingham Forest defender could be leaving in January with a long list of clubs waiting to snap him up while Watford and QPR are fighting it out to land a Bournemouth icon.
Another current Bournemouth star is in advanced talks over signing a new deal with the Cherries while a Swansea City attacker has said he knows nothing about rumours linking him with a £10 million move to Leicester City.
Here are Tuesday's EFL Championship transfer rumours: