Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades tipped to swoop for ex-Wolves midfielder, Cardiff City target could join league rivals

The Blades head into the game with a point to prove after being thrashed 4-0 by West Brom in their midweek clash, and will look to give the home supporters something to cheer about with a strong performance against Carlos Corberan's men.

United new boy Ben Davies could be set to make his debut against the Terriers, as Slavisa Jokanovic looks to add some stability to his back-line.

Speaking earlier in the week, Davies gave an insight into his move from Preston to Liverpool last season, and said: “I have no regrets about going to Liverpool. I asked the main people around me at the time, my dad, girlfriend and friends, and everyone said I had to go for it.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime move and I’d take it again if the chance came up again, every time. Even though I didn’t play a lot of football. Just the fact that I’m in a different environment (at Sheffield United) and have a better chance of playing (is good for morale)

“I was fifth or sixth choice at Liverpool and to see a route to playing is exciting. It’s good for my mental health to have a means to an end at the end of the week rather than just training and knowing that you won’t get an opportunity to play.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the second tier, as the window moves closer to its final week:

