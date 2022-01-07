Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades target reportedly keen on move to England, former Liverpool striker could become free agent this month

Championship clubs, including Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, have been given a boost as a reported transfer target is apparently keen on a move to England rather than remaining in Scotland where there is also interest in the player.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have revealed that five different clubs are keen on signing a midfielder who is currently on loan with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Blackpool are thought to be competing with League One side Portsmouth to land a former Leicester City man on-loan from league rivals QPR this month while Huddersfield Town are NOT planning to bring a former player back to the club this month.

Hull City’s takeover is thought to be close to completion and, when it is, the club will start off the new regime with a ‘multi-million’ pound move for a Japanese international currently playing in the Portuguese Premier League.

A former Liverpool striker is out of contract this month and his current club are eagerly awaiting news on his future while while Newcastle United are said to be plotting a move for a striker from Eddie Howe’s former club Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest are having a busy window and are closing in on a deal for a Canadian international while also having rejected an offer from Brentford for one of their current stars.

Here are Friday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Forest set to sign Canadian international Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Canadian international midfielder Richie Laryea from Toronto FC (TSN) Photo: Vaughn Ridley Photo Sales

2. Forest reject £12m offer for Johnson Nottingham Forest have rejected a £12million Brentford bid for Brennan Johnson (Football Insider) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Howe could move for Solanke Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Dominic Solanke from manager Eddie Howe's former club Bournemouth this month to replace the injured Callum Wilson (Telegraph) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Reading waiting for Carroll contract discussions Reading are waiting to hear back from Andy Carroll and his representatives regarding an extension to his current contract which expires on January 15 (FLW) Photo: Pool Photo Sales