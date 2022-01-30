A second half opener from Billy Sharp, as well as a Callum Morton own goal, handed Sheffield United the three points at London Road.

The Blades now sit eleventh in the Championship and could move into the top half of the table with a win over Birmingham City on Friday evening.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aberdeen eye Blackburn ace Aberdeen are considering a loan move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder, Jacob Davenport. The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Mancehster City in 2018. (The Press and Journal) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2. Spurs consider Boro swoop Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering deadline day moves for Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Middlesbrough's Djed Spence. The right-back's impressive season on-loan with Nottingham Forest has attracted plenty of Premier League interest. (Mirror) Photo: DANIEL LEAL Photo Sales

3. West Brom keeper to join Luton Town West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer is reportedly set to join Luton Town on loan before deadline day. The 25-year-old has been the Baggies' third-choice keeper this season. (The 72) Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse Photo Sales

4. Barnsley enter race for Ipswich Town youngster Barnsley have joined Hull City and Cardiff City in the race to sign Ipswich Town teenager, Tyreece Simpson. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Swindon Town, scoring 11 goals in 30 matches. (Football League World) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales