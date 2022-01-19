Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades seek Olsen replacement before Luton Town fixture, Sheffield Wednesday could bat Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City to Brighton youngster

Sheffield United need to bring in a new goalkeeper as soon as possible and are hoping to sign a new one before their fixture with Luton Town this Saturday with Stoke City stopper being linked.
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are all understood to be interested in signing a Middlesbrough player, on loan from Nottingham Forest, this month while Millwall and Blackpool have reportedly joined the chase for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.
A Preston North End youngster is close to agreeing a second loan move to the League of Ireland while Brimingham City are now thought to be interested in a St Mirren star after the player’s rumoured move across the Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen fell through earlier this month.
Premier League side Brentford are said to be £3 million short with their latest bid to land an in-demand Nottingham Forest player and Millwall have been linked with a January swoop for a Derby County midfielder.
Finally, the Potters look set to fend off Premier League interest and tie down a promising 20-year old, who is son of a Manchester City icon and grandson of an Arsenal legend, on a new contract.
Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: