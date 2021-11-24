The Blades took all three points as Jayden Bogle scored in the only goal of the game around the hour mark.

The win is their first since the 3-2 victory over Barnsley last month and puts them 16th in the Championship table – six points from a play-off spot.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will host Bristol City this weekend, with the Robins sitting three points behind them after picking up only one win in their last seven games.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Fulham make final contract offer to Liverpool target Fulham have made a final attempt at convincing Fabio Carvalho to sign a new deal with a bumper contract. Liverpool, Leeds United and Real Madrid have all shown interest in the 19-year-old. (Football League World) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Blackburn Rovers identify Pompey winger as January target Blackburn Rovers are looking to Portsmouth to replace their injured winger Ian Poveda, who will miss the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage. Tony Mowbray is showing interest in Pompey star Marcus Harness. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town youngster seals non-league switch Huddersfield Town midfielder Ben Midgley has joined Nuneaton Borough to pick up some first-team experience. The move will be the 18-year-old's first away from the club. (The 72) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Juventus join race to sign Fulham star Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Villarreal have also recently been linked with the Serbian, who has scored 21 goals in 18 appearances this season. (Football League World) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales