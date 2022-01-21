21st January 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades midfielder switch 'close', West Brom striker could be set for recall

Sheffield United are still searching for their first win of the year.

By Molly Burke
Friday, 21st January 2022, 9:13 am

The Blades have endured a difficult start to 2022 suffering two defeats and one draw.

They are set to host Luton Town tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping they can leapfrog the Hatters in the Championship table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Spurs join race for Boro star

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)

Photo: DANIEL LEAL

2. Brentford target valued at £18m

Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)

Photo: James Williamson - AMA

3. Ipswich sign Blackpool target

Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. West Brom striker could be set for recall

West Brom's on-loan striker, Jordan Hugill, could be recalled by Norwich City following his lack of game time at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances for the Baggies. (Eastern Daily Press)

Photo: Visionhaus

