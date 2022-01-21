The Blades have endured a difficult start to 2022 suffering two defeats and one draw.
They are set to host Luton Town tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping they can leapfrog the Hatters in the Championship table.
Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...
1. Spurs join race for Boro star
Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Middlesbrough defender, Djed Spence, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest. The Championship club will demand £12 million for the player. (Evening Standard)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL
2. Brentford target valued at £18m
Nottingham Forest are holding out for £18 million for Brennan Johnson. Brentford are currently leading the race for the winger, with Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham also interested. (TEAMtalk)
Photo: James Williamson - AMA
3. Ipswich sign Blackpool target
Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Ipswich Town from Bristol City on loan. Blackpool and Hull City were keen on the midfielder but Nigel Pearson didn't want him to go to a Championship rival. (Ipswich Town)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
4. West Brom striker could be set for recall
West Brom's on-loan striker, Jordan Hugill, could be recalled by Norwich City following his lack of game time at The Hawthorns. The 29-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances for the Baggies. (Eastern Daily Press)
Photo: Visionhaus