The Blades are preparing to host Coventry City at lunchtime this Saturday and will be hoping to get back to winning ways after failing to come out victorious in their previous three fixtures.

Coventry are enjoying a stellar start to the campaign and currently sit 4th in the league – eight points off an automatic promotion spot.

If Sheffield United are to win this weekend they can potentially move up to 13th place before they take on Reading on Tuesday - who currently only sit three points above them.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Borussia Dortmund and Benfica eyeing move for West Brom summer signing West Brom youngster Quevin Castro is starting to attract interest from top European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and PSV ahead of the January window. The 20-year-old has been mainly featuring for the U23 side since joining the Baggies in the summer. (Football League World)

2. Ex-Preston striker joins Championship rivals Former Preston North End loan man Andy Carroll has joined Reading on a short-term contract following his departure from Newcastle United. The striker spent six months on loan with the Lilywhites in 2007, scoring once. (Reading FC)

3. Stoke City keen on move for Rangers target Stoke City are considering a January move for Hearts defender John Souttar after his brother Harry suffered a serious injury on international duty. Rangers have also been linked with a move for the Scotland international. (Scottish Sun)

4. Birmingham City offer teen contract amid Leeds United interest Birmingham City have offered a professional contract to 17-year-old George Hall as they look to fend off interest from Leeds United. The teenager made his international debut for England U-18s last week. (Football Insider)