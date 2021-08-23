Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades join race for Premier League midfielder, ex-Crystal Palace man could seal second-tier switch

The Blades, who are still without a win on the league this season, went a goal down in the 75th minute, but pulled level via skipper Billy Sharp in added time. However, two minutes later the visitors sealed a dramatic last-gasp win thanks to Levi Colwill's close-range finish.
Speaking after the loss, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic revealed he's eager to get some signings on board before the summer transfer window closes, having only managed to recruit Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan thus far.
He said: “We need a little bit of fresh blood and we need to find this kind of different thing. Fresh blood, we need it. We are talking about these people, (that) weren’t a part of last season. But I need all of the blood we have, all of the players we have, too. This is kind of the mix.
“This is a good group of players. They can give us a lot of positive things. You can’t change a squad in one transfer window but we are talking about numbers and names and we hope to find a way to bring some new blood in over the next few days.”
Discussing the conclusion to the game, the Blades boss added: “The crowd tried to push the team and give us confidence to win the game. Billy Sharp scores which is a positive for us.
“But it was a really strange situation at the end of the game and we didn’t have the chance to lift the fans. From tomorrow morning, we need to keep working and keep our heads down. I hope we will be positive and fighting.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week: