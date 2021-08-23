Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades join race for Premier League midfielder, ex-Crystal Palace man could seal second-tier switch

The Blades, who are still without a win on the league this season, went a goal down in the 75th minute, but pulled level via skipper Billy Sharp in added time. However, two minutes later the visitors sealed a dramatic last-gasp win thanks to Levi Colwill's close-range finish.

Speaking after the loss, United boss Slavisa Jokanovic revealed he's eager to get some signings on board before the summer transfer window closes, having only managed to recruit Liverpool defender Ben Davies on loan thus far.

He said: “We need a little bit of fresh blood and we need to find this kind of different thing. Fresh blood, we need it. We are talking about these people, (that) weren’t a part of last season. But I need all of the blood we have, all of the players we have, too. This is kind of the mix.

“This is a good group of players. They can give us a lot of positive things. You can’t change a squad in one transfer window but we are talking about numbers and names and we hope to find a way to bring some new blood in over the next few days.”

Discussing the conclusion to the game, the Blades boss added: “The crowd tried to push the team and give us confidence to win the game. Billy Sharp scores which is a positive for us.

“But it was a really strange situation at the end of the game and we didn’t have the chance to lift the fans. From tomorrow morning, we need to keep working and keep our heads down. I hope we will be positive and fighting.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Ex-Stoke star could join Bristol Rovers Ex-Stoke City and Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan could be set to join League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers, after going on trial with Joey Barton's side. The Pirates are currently 20th in the fourth tier table, after losing three of their opening four matches. (Bristol Post)

2. Baggies backed to cruise to promotion Football pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed West Brom's achieving promotion back to the top flight this season is a mere 'formality', and that Fulham are likely to join them. The two sides, along with Stoke City, are currently occupying the top three positions with ten-points a piece. (Football Insider)

3. Grosicki heads back to Poland Ex-West Brom and Hull City ace Kamil Grosicki has returned to his native Poland, signing a deal with top tier side Pogon Szczecin. The 33-year-old spent five years playing in England, and was part of a West Brom side who earned promotion in 2019/20. (Club website)

4. Blades could miss out on Diallo Sheffield United's hopes of signing Manchester United's £37m Amad Diallo starlet on loan could be scuppered, with reports suggesting his former side Atalanta could bring him back instead. The 19-year-old already has three caps at senior level for the Ivory Coast. (TuttoAtalanta)