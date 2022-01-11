Sheffield United travelled to Molineux Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup at the weekend but suffered a 3-0 defeat by the Premier League side.
A win over Wolves woudl have seen the Blades host Norwich City in the fourth round.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side will now switch their focus to a trip to Pride Park to take on Derby County this weekend and could potentially move into the top half.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. Hull City winger to stay on loan
Hull City winger James Scott is expected to remain at Hibernian for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and it had been suggested he would see his loan deal cut short. (Hull Live)
Photo: George Wood
2. Middlesbrough defender signs new deal
Middlesbrough full-back Neil Taylor has reportedly agreed a new deal after signing a short-term contract in November. The defender was the subject of interest from multiple Championship clubs including West Brom. (Football Insider)
Photo: Malcolm Couzens
3. Real Madrid linked with Blackburn starlet
Real Madrid & Barcelona have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The Championship club are expected to ask for upward of £30 million for the Chile international. (FourFourTwo)
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Premier League clubs consider Boro swoop
Premier League clubs are considering a move for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, who is currently enjoying a successful loan spell with Nottingham Forest. Chris Wilder's side value the 21-year-old at £10 million. (Football League World)
Photo: DANIEL LEAL