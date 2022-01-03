The Blades were due to host Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day before an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Boro camp forced the game to be postponed.

United’s scheduled clashes against QPR, Preston North End and Hull City have also fallen victim to the same circumstances in recent weeks – meaning United won’t now play a Championship game until January 15.

By the time United – hopefully- step out at Pride Park to face Derby County, they will have played ONE league game in over 40 days and face four extra clashes in the second half of the season.

But Bogle, the former Derby defender, said: “As long as we’re doing the right things and focusing on ourselves, staying in good condition and working hard, then we should be fine.

“We know there’ll be a build-up of games, having missed a few already. But if we focus on ourselves and prepare right, we’ll be fine.

“You just have to focus and prepare as if everything was normal. Make sure we’re doing everything right, to give ourselves the best possible opportunities to win games.”

There is real frustration around Bramall Lane at the continued postponements, which threaten to wreck the positive momentum that Paul Heckingbottom’s squad built up with four wins in their last four games.

“It’s still the early stages and we know how quickly football can change, especially in the Championship,” Bogle added.

“First can beat bottom. We don’t get too ahead of ourselves; we just keep taking the games as they come. Focus on doing the right things in training and putting that into games.

“If we can do that, with the squad of players we have and our coaching staff, we have a good chance of achieving what we want to achieve.”

