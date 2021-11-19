Sheffield United are set to return to Championship action at Bramall Lane tomorrow.

Blades have been struggling for form having won just five of their 17 matches so far and will be hoping to claim a much needed three points following the international break.

Slavisa Jokanovic will be without Oli McBurnie who is in isolation after being in close contact with a person with Covid-19, while Robin Olsen will be assessed after picking up a slight injury.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Preston North End join race to sign Lincoln City starlet Preston North End have joined the race to sign Lincoln City ace Anthony Scully in the January window. The likes of Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley are also interested. (Football League World)

2. Bournemouth, Swansea & Stoke express interest in Rams captain Bournemouth, Swansea City and Stoke City have all expressed interest in signing Derby County captain Tom Lawrence. The Rams are prepared to offload the star for free as they prepare for life in League One next season. (Daily Echo)

3. Hull City expecting January interest for academy product Hull City are bracing themselves for interest in defender Jacob Greaves this winter. The 21-year-old is under contract at the MKM Stadium until 2023. (The 72)

4. Blues defender was "close" to Newcastle United summer switch Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen has admitted he was "close" to a move to Newcastle United in the summer. The 27-year-old said it "would have been a really good opportunity" for him but it didn't work out. (Sport Witness)