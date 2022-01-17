17th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades goalkeeper departure 'imminent', Hull City Hull express interest in Ajax starlet

Sheffield United ended their weekend in defeat.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:50 am

Sheffield United suffered a disappointing defeat to bottom-place Derby County on Saturday, with Tom Lawrence scoring a second half double.

The loss means that the Blades have now conceded five and scored zero this year, after losing 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup last weekend.

United now face a trip to Preston on Tuesday.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender

Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender

Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss

Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker

Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
BladesHullHull CityDerby County
Next Page
Page 1 of 3