Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades' defender contract stipulation explained amid Burnley interest, Liverpool want to sign £5m Fulham star

Sheffield United’s longest serving player has been linked with a move to Premier League side Burnley but the defender has a stipulation in his contract which could see him remain at Bramall Lane.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough and QPR are joined by Norwich City in showing interest for a promising Portsmouth starlet.
Huddersfield Town could move to bring a former loanee back to the club this month and Peterborough United’s chairman has revealed that a Premier League left-back snubbed a move to London Road this month.
Blackburn Rovers could finally move to land the signing of a Welsh international attacker from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen after months of being linked with the player while League One side Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign a Bristol City midfielder.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are being linked with a £5m bid to sign a Fulham ace in a deal which would be huge blow for Marco Silva’s side and Bolton Wanderers could swoop to land a player that Derby County have been showing interest in.
Finally, an Aston Villa prospect could be set for a January loan move to Stoke City after the Potters “won the race” ahead of several other second tier sides.
Here are Thursday’s EFL Championship rumours: